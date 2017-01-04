Harrell Wins On Lake Gaston

Harrell Wins On Lake Gaston

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: American Bass Anglers

Ryan Harrell of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Virginia division tournament held 4/01/2017 on Lake Gaston. Running out of Americamps in Bracey Virginia, Ryan caught five bass weighing 20.94 pounds including a big bass that weighed 6.87 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy 23 hr BHM5267 31
Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11) Mar 28 Collin Davis 4
News Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10) Mar 22 rabbit 159
111 Congress has many Communists Mar 21 Rod Knox 2
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Mar 20 bulk 3
Snitch list (Dec '14) Mar 19 Mustcx 13
Syracuse Coach Mar 16 bulk 7
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,042,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC