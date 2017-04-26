Former Henrico teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor
A former teacher with Henrico County Public Schools has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. According to Henrico Police, 28-year-old Benjamin Clark Brittain of Greensboro, North Carolina used a communication system to facilitate certain offenses from a minor.
