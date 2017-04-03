Federal suit: Manning asks for summary judgment against county
After two years in federal court, former county commissioner and county finance officer Tom Manning is asking a judge to rule for him in his wrongful-termination suit against Alamance County. The heart of Manning's argument - that he was fired for refusing to sign off on contracts the Alamance County Sheriff's Office entered without going through a formal bidding process - comes out of closed-session minutes from the Alamance County Board of Commissioners meeting the day he left the job.
Read more at Burlington Times News.
