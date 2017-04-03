Crime 15 mins ago 6:07 p.m.Man charged in Steele Creek murder
Leroy "Jay" Cooper III, 41, was arrested in Greensboro and was transported back to Charlotte. CMPD is charging Cooper with first-degree murder.
