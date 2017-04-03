Council delays vote on Burlington subdivision
Burlington City Council members voted to continue a public hearing on rezoning for a 172-home development after city staff raised concerns about multiple fire safety issues. The proposed 72-acre subdivision in question is being developed by Keystone Homes of Greensboro as another phase to the existing Brassfield Meadows, east of Brassfield and Fernway drives and south of Old Glencoe Road.
