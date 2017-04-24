Car hits man mowing on Old N.C. 49
A motorist who reported that he swerved to avoid oncoming traffic in his lane Friday evening hit a man mowing grass alongside Old N.C. 49 about seven miles west of Asheboro. Jimmy McDowell of Asheboro was transported to the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, where he was listed in fair condition on Saturday.
