Another ratings drop for ESPN at the Masters
Second-round coverage of the Masters on ESPN posted a 1.8 Nielsen fast-national rating, an 18 percent drop from last year's second round . The network did have its highest streaming numbers ever for the two days, totaling 25.8 million total minutes and the two-day average minute audience of 46,812 .
