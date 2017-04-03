Another GOP Redistricting Map Ruled Unconstitutional
State Senators Dan Soucek, left, and Brent Jackson, right, review historical maps during The Senate Redistricting Committee for the 2016 Extra Session in the Legislative Office Building at the N.C. General Assembly on Feb. 16, 2016, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina's Republican-controlled legislature suffered another redistricting defeat Monday when a federal court ruled the map it drew and passed for boundaries for Greensboro's city council seats are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles blocked permanently the enforcement of a 2015 law approved by the General Assembly that directed how council members in North Carolina's third-largest city would be elected and laid out new district lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Most disapprove of Trump, except on economy
|Mon
|BHM5267
|31
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC