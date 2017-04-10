10News WTSP ditches traditional newcasts for viral focus, introduces new anchors
Those who watch the early morning newscast on 10News WTSP woke up to a drastically different look Tuesday when the St. Petersburg-based CBS affiliate debuted 10News Brightside featuring a redesigned set, new on-air personalities and even a new 10News logo. It's part of what the station's management called a top-to-bottom revamp of the look and feel of its newscasts, with a greater focus on buzzy, viral stories that viewers are talking about on their social media platforms, and a less formulaic, traditional approach to delivering the news.
