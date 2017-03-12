Women lift their voices and sing for justice
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Yara Allen-field director, cultural activist and song leader of the NC NAACP and Moral Mondays Movement-performing "Hatred, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Coach
|2 hr
|Da CUSE is Loose
|6
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC