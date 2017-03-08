Why BB&T is building a $34M conference center for its Leadership Institute

How and why did BB&T decide to build a new $34 million home for the BB&T Leadership Institute, which Director Will Sutton concedes is not a moneymaker for the financial institution? In November, the Triad Business Journal broke news that BB&T would build a new site next to the BB&T Triad Corporate Center at 7807 Airport Center Drive in ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.