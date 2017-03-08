Why a American Crimea is set in N.C. ...

Why a American Crimea is set in N.C. but not shot there

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: The Day

Not three minutes into ABC's new season of “American Crime,” which premieres at 10 p.m. Sunday, a group of Mexican men are shown clambering through a hole in a wall separating the United States from Mexico. This tips off viewers that the third installment of creator John Ridley's dramatic anthology series is going places this spring that could strike some pretty raw nerves, particularly given the current real-world political climate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse Coach 23 hr bulk 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Anyone seen him? Feb 23 Rza225 2
Snitch list (Dec '14) Feb 23 Rza225 12
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) Feb 18 Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Feb 17 Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC