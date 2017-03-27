Wednesday Law Log, 3-29-17
On March 27, Asheboro Police were alerted by a phone call to Kyleco, East Salisbury Street, Asheboro, in reference to a possible drug transaction. Officers spotted a suspect with an outstanding warrant riding a bicycle into the parking lot and entering the business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Collin Davis
|4
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Mar 22
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Mar 21
|Rod Knox
|2
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC