Wall Wins on Badin Lake

James Wall of Greensboro, North Carolina won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series North Carolina division tournament held 3/18/2017 on Badin Lake. Running out of the Alcoa Landing in Badin, North Carolina, James caught five bass weighing 17.40 pounds.

