UPS to Build Six Additional Natural-Gas Fueling Stations

Thursday Mar 16

UPS Inc. on March 15 announced plans to build six additional compressed natural-gas fueling stations, including one in Greensboro, North Carolina. "With more than 4,400 natural-gas vehicles and a network of fueling stations, UPS has had great results using natural gas as an alternative fuel in our fleet," Mark Wallace, UPS senior vice president global engineering and sustainability, said in a statement.

