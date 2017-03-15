Thomas Casual Drum 2015.jpg

Thomas Casual Drum 2015.jpg

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Drummer Thomas Taylor Jr. has performed jazz in Brazil, China, Japan and across the United States, but on Thursday he will come home to the place where his music career started. This week's Third Thursday Jazz Series artist grew up singing in children's choir at Samuel's Chapel Baptist in Elizabeth City and played in the Northeastern High School band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Syracuse Coach 8 hr Da CUSE is Loose 4
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Anyone seen him? Feb 23 Rza225 2
Snitch list (Dec '14) Feb 23 Rza225 12
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) Feb 18 Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Feb 17 Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,829 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC