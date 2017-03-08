This Very Well May Be the Prettiest Easter Cake of All Time
This classic spring cake not only tastes amazing, it's so lovely that it can double as a centerpiece on your Easter table or buffet. Who needs flowers when you have a cake like this? We updated our all-time most popular recipe, Hummingbird Cake , with a luscious cream cheese custard filling and rich browned butter frosting .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 9
|bulk
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC