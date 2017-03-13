The town of Pilot Mountain will not demolish the dwelling at 121 Howard Street -
Property owners are requesting more time after the town's Board of Commissioners voted to demolish their property on Howard Street during a February meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mt. Airy News.
