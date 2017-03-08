TeXtreme used to help lightweight aircraft seats
HAECO Group turned to TeXtreme to help optimize its current seat design for weight, while still maintaining mechanical properties. TeXtreme used calculation, simulation and manufacturing support to help HAECO reduce the weight of the aircraft seat by almost 20%.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Composites Technology.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC