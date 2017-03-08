Small Market Station. Big Market Sound
Curtis Media's WYMY in Greensboro, North Carolina, has three finalists for Radio Ink's prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards: for Local Personality, Eric Johnson & DJ Gallo, for Sales Manager Shirley Davenport, and Program Director Julie Garza. The station has been carrying the Regional Mexican format in the Triangle market for 14 years and is killing it in Greensboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Coach
|Thu
|bulk
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC