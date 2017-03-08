Small Market Station. Big Market Sound

Curtis Media's WYMY in Greensboro, North Carolina, has three finalists for Radio Ink's prestigious Medallas de Cortez awards: for Local Personality, Eric Johnson & DJ Gallo, for Sales Manager Shirley Davenport, and Program Director Julie Garza. The station has been carrying the Regional Mexican format in the Triangle market for 14 years and is killing it in Greensboro.

