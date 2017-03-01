Report: Wind gust knocks over door panel at Greenbrier Mall entrance

Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting a Kansas convenience store clerk and kidnapping two hikers in New M GREENSBORO, N.C. - Syracuse guard Alexis Peterson is the women's basketball player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference, while BOSTON - The Latest on the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez : 11:30 a.m. A prosecutor in the double- CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A wind gust caused one of the entrances to get blown over at the Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.