On the Beat with Nick Hayes of the Eric Gales Band: Talks Upcoming Release, Current Tour, and Gear
Hello MD readers, I'm Nick Hayes from the Eric Gales Band and I hail from Greensboro, North Carolina. I've been the full-time drummer for world-renowned guitarist Eric Gales for the last five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Drummer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Several Local Bail Bondsmen Charged with Breaki... (May '10)
|Wed
|rabbit
|159
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Tue
|Rod Knox
|2
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Mar 21
|Angela
|3
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mar 20
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Mar 19
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC