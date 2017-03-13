North Carolina blocks kid from playing on high school golf team because...he passed too many clas...
At times, our society has an unhealthy infatuation with youth sports, raising athletics higher on the priority list than it warrants. But most realize that education takes priority, such as the case for Joe Gesell of Page High School in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Golf World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Coach
|9 min
|bulk
|7
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC