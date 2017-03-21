New Bedford man to be part of film sc...

New Bedford man to be part of film screening of Florida civil rights campaign

Clennon King, a former TV news reporter turned documentary filmmaker, wasn't sure if Jibreel Khazan was aware of the impact he had on the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's.  On Monday, February 1, 1960, Khazan, then named Ezell Blair Jr., along with three fellow students from North Carolina A&T State University took part in a non-violent sit-in at a local lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. Inspired by the actions of Martin Luther King Jr., the four freshman were looking to make an impact on their community.

