New Bedford man to be part of film screening of Florida civil rights campaign
Clennon King, a former TV news reporter turned documentary filmmaker, wasn't sure if Jibreel Khazan was aware of the impact he had on the Civil Rights movement in the 1960's. On Monday, February 1, 1960, Khazan, then named Ezell Blair Jr., along with three fellow students from North Carolina A&T State University took part in a non-violent sit-in at a local lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina. Inspired by the actions of Martin Luther King Jr., the four freshman were looking to make an impact on their community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|111 Congress has many Communists
|4 hr
|Rod Knox
|2
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|6 hr
|Angela
|3
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Mon
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Sun
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC