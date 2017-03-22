Mt. Zion Baptist Church Acquires Three New Roland M-5000 OHRCA Live...

Large-scale Greensboro, North Carolina house of worship chooses Roland's M-5000 for front of house, monitors and broadcast applications, leveraging Roland's REAC network protocol as the digital backbone for all of the church's audio media requirements The M-5000's Open High-Resolution Configurable Architecture sealed the deal, allowing users to configure the console, as they need it for any application - Mt. Zion Baptist Church , a large house of worship in Greensboro, North Carolina, has outfitted its 3,000-seat sanctuary with a trio of Roland M-5000 OHRCA Live Mixing Consoles, purchased through and installed by Carey Sound .

