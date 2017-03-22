Massive NC Blaze Poses Questions Abou...

Massive NC Blaze Poses Questions About Wood-frame Construction

Sunday Mar 19

March 18--As flames chewed through hundreds of thousands of board feet of exposed lumber and plywood in a spectacular fire at an under-construction apartment building in downtown Raleigh Thursday night, a question swirled like smoke. Why build an apartment out of wood? It may seem counterintuitive to see a full-scale return in 2017 to the same building materials colonists hewed from the forests when they first landed in the New World.

