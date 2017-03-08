Jim Boeheim takes jab at Greensboro; ...

Jim Boeheim takes jab at Greensboro; City's Twitter account punches back

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim wants to see the ACC tournament held in the major media centers rather than its traditional home of Greensboro, N.C. "I just think New York City's a great venue for our tournament,'' Boeheim said Wednesday. "I think the big cities are where it should be played.

