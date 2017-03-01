Hundreds of new apartments may be com...

Hundreds of new apartments may be coming to Graham

23 hrs ago Read more: Burlington Times News

A Greensboro developer has submitted a site plan to Graham for a 288-unit apartment complex off N.C. 54. Signature Property Group wants to build the complex on 13 acres at Colonial Drive, just off Interstate 85/40 at exit 148. Each of 12 apartment buildings would be divided into 24 units.

