How 'Code for Asheville' has Changed the City's Civic Coding Dynamic
In their newly-forged outreach mode, the volunteers Code for Asheville coders have made headway with a number of groups, including BeLoved House, which works on poverty and homelessness issues. Code for Asheville is taking civic coding to a new level, laying out a novel approach for cities to consider as they seek to spark citizen engagement in the technology enterprise.
