House bill would raise minimum wage to $15 in N.C.

State Rep. Pricey Harrison of Greensboro spearheaded an effort Thursday by Democrats to more than double North Carolina's minimum wage within five years and to provide other job protections for workers across the earnings spectrum. Harrison said the North Carolina initiative to boost the minimum, hourly wage from $7.25 to $15 is part of a nationwide movement "to push back against President Trump's national address on Tuesday."

