Group to advise growth potential of Roseboro -

Friday Mar 10

The Construction Professional Network Institute, a non-profit initiative that volunteers and offers design and construction direction to communities in North Carolina, has chosen to visit Roseboro and discuss strategies to put vacant and underutilized buildings and other facilities to more productive use. The downtown and business areas in Roseboro have grown over the last few years, but town officials are looking forward to gaining instruction on how to grow the area even more.

