French Laundry Wine Burglar Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Davis Kiryakoz , the 44-year-old Modesto man who helped smuggle over a hundred bottles of premium wine from Thomas Keller's Michelin-Starred The French Laundry on Christmas Day in 2014, has been sentenced to fifteen months in prison. Kiryakoz plead guilty to the crime in December, after investigators discovered a treasure trove of rare vintages matching the description of the stolen items in Greensboro, North Carolina.

