Flurries forecast for area

Twin Counties residents will wake up Sunday morning to a light coating of snow, but the change in Daylight Savings Time is more concerning to transportation officials. "It'll be nothing more than a dusting," said Barrett Smith, a duty forecaster with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

