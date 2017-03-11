Flurries forecast for area
Twin Counties residents will wake up Sunday morning to a light coating of snow, but the change in Daylight Savings Time is more concerning to transportation officials. "It'll be nothing more than a dusting," said Barrett Smith, a duty forecaster with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syracuse Coach
|Thu
|bulk
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC