Feds say they're still probing research fraud allegations at Duke
Federal investigators have received at least 1.5 million pages of documents and questioned at least seven current or former employees of Duke University as they look into an alleged case of research fraud, recent court filings from the university and a Virginia-based U.S. prosecutor's office say. The probe is continuing, among other things to determine whether Duke and people in its medical school tried "to conceal the data fraud from the government and, if so, to determine a proper measure of damages caused by [their] actions," Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Giorno said in one of the filings.
