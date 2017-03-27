Fda Approval for Medtronic's Reveal L...

Fda Approval for Medtronic's Reveal Linq Icm with TruRhythm Detection

Friday Mar 24 Read more: JD Supra

On March 13, 2017, Medtronic announced FDA 510 clearance for its Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor with TruRhythm Detection . Previously, Medtronic received Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approval for the device in Japan during September 2016, launching the product shortly after.

