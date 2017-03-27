Donald Trump's quotes turned into an emo song
'I am being viciously attacked with lies and smears': Comedians turn Donald Trump's speeches into a whiny, angsty '00s-style emo song - and it's quickly become Twitter's favorite new tune With his approval rating dropping to 36 per cent, a healthcare plan that stalled in Congress, and immigration policies being overturned by the courts, Donald Trump has been having a rough couple on months. Or, as entertainment company Super Deluxe says, his life is so, totally 'unfair' right now.
