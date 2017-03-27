DigitalPhone.io Launches New Channel Partner Program to Expand Sales Footprint Nationwide

Bringing winning vision to our channel partner program, and giving selected consultants and businesses the opportunity to offer more to their customers, increase ROI, and stay ahead of the competition" GREENSBORO, NC, US, March 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalPhone.io, a leading hosted telecommunications firm that serves businesses and educational organizations nationwide, announced that it has launched a new channel partner program to expand its sales footprint nationwide.

