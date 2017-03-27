Critics complain that HB2 a reseta fa...

Critics complain that HB2 a reseta falls short -

33 min ago Read more: The Robesonian

Will the compromise Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday quash the furor that made businesses, sporting events, conventions and entertainers pull out of the state in a yearlong economic backlash? State Democratic and Republican leaders are declaring that their compromise will restore North Carolina's reputation as a welcoming place to do business. But some business leaders are doubtful, some entertainment industry leaders are scornful, and LGBT advocates are outraged.

