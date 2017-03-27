Critics complain that HB2 a reseta falls short

Will the compromise Gov. Roy Cooper signed Thursday quash the furor that made businesses, sporting events, conventions and entertainers pull out of the state in a yearlong economic backlash? State Democratic and Republican leaders are declaring that their compromise will restore North Carolina's reputation as a welcoming place to do business. But some business leaders are doubtful, some entertainment industry leaders are scornful, and LGBT advocates are outraged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.