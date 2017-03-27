Charges filed in Liberty accident

Charges have been filed against a tractor-trailer driver involved in a March 18 traffic accident in Liberty that resulted in injuries. The accident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Street and Swannanoa Avenue, according to reports by the Liberty Police Department.

