Changing political climate alarms adoptive parents Updated at
Editor's note: Recent presidential executive orders relating to immigration and proposed budget cuts have stirred up questions regarding children adopted from other countries. In this second part, today's Focus looks at the potential social implications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|4 hr
|bulk
|3
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|20 hr
|Mustcx
|13
|Syracuse Coach
|Mar 16
|bulk
|7
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC