Bill avoiding companies boycotting Israel clears NC House
North Carolina House members want to prevent state pension funds and other money from being invested in companies that are boycotting Israel. The House voted Thursday for legislation directing the State Treasurer's Office to avoid investments in these companies and divest when necessary.
