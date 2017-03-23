Ask Bryan: Changing the draft plan?

Will Cam's injury change draft plans? Are the Panthers more likely to target a complete running back who can catch, a second tight end for blocking or a late-round quarterback? - Lee in Wilkesboro, N.C. Those are all things the Panthers might consider in next month's NFL Draft. They wouldn't be considering them, however, as any sort of knee-jerk reaction to the news that quarterback will have arthroscopic surgery on his throwing shoulder .

