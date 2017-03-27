and So We Walked Makes North Carolina...

and So We Walked Makes North Carolina Debut

Monday Mar 27

Triad Stage , a professional, not-for-profit, regional theater in Greensboro, NC, will stage the North Carolina debut of a new one-woman play that traces the path of a young Cherokee woman's great-great grandparents who were forced to relocate from their homelands in the 1830s along the Trail of Tears. Created and performed by DeLanna Studi and produced and directed by Corey Madden , AND SO WE WALKED: An Artist's Journey Along the Trail of Tears , previews from April 19-21, opens on April 22, and runs through April 30 at the Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce Street North in Winston-Salem, NC.

Greensboro, NC

