An Open Letter to Anyone Hiding an Eating Disorder
Once upon a time, you lied because you didn't want anyone to stop you. The meals you skipped, the things you did in the bathroom, the scraps of paper where you tracked pounds and calories and grams of sugar-you hid them so that no one would get in your way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shape.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Feb 28
|2labman
|1
|Anyone seen him?
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|2
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Feb 23
|Rza225
|12
|Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08)
|Feb 18
|Austin Morris
|8
|High Point to name new basketball court for alu...
|Feb 17
|Darrell Turner
|1
|Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
|Feb 17
|Meep bleep
|1
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|Feb 16
|Hellion
|121
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC