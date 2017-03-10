10:00 Banger with DeRon Juan

10:00 Banger with DeRon Juan

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WJMH-FM Greensboro

DeRon was born and raised in Hendersonville, NC which is where he developed his love for music around the age of 5. Throughout his upbringing, he developed a massive music collection which he still has to this day. His passion for music was noticed early on and would later result in him begging his father for a set of turntables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJMH-FM Greensboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greensboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Feb 28 2labman 1
Anyone seen him? Feb 23 Rza225 2
Snitch list (Dec '14) Feb 23 Rza225 12
Review: Dixie Meat Co (May '08) Feb 18 Austin Morris 8
News High Point to name new basketball court for alu... Feb 17 Darrell Turner 1
News Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out Feb 17 Meep bleep 1
spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09) Feb 16 Hellion 121
See all Greensboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greensboro Forum Now

Greensboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greensboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Greensboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,342,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC