Wounded Greensboro officer identified Updated at
The Greensboro Police Department is investigating a shooting in which a suspect was killed and an officer was wounded following a traffic stop Friday. LaBarre, who joined the Greensboro department in 2002, was treated at Moses Cone Hospital and released from the hospital early Saturday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC