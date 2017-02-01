Worrell wins Distinguished Educator Award for 2017
Dr. Terry W. Worrell, superintendent for Asheboro City Schools, was presented with the Distinguished Educator Award for 2017 by the N.C. Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development at its annual conference on Thursday. The Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development is the most influential learning, teaching and leading educational association across the nation.
