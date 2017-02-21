Woman says billboard's message slams ...

Woman says billboard's message slams gender equality

Women are planning to protest a North Carolina billboard with a message they say is a slam on gender equality. A billboard on a highway between Winston-Salem and Greensboro reads, "Real men provide.

