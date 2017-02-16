Why everyone is obsessed with Cook Out
My high school, situated in the heart of Cary, N.C., regarded itself as the last bastion of the American high school experience. In the midst of a rapidly developing area, the overriding spirit at school was one of intense pride in our roots and veiled indignation toward our changing surroundings-so much so, in fact, that we decided to tack on a giant "THE" in front of our name, Ohio State-style, as if to remind the country clubs and Northern transplants who was here first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|spineless Hells angels supporters (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Hellion
|121
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Feb 7
|Recon
|141
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC