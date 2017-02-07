Voters sue, claiming NC ballot protests libeled them
Four North Carolina voters are suing a political activist they say falsely claimed they voted illegally last November because they were felons or voted in other states. The libel lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Greensboro by the liberal Southern Coalition for Social Justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greensboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Funeral Held for President of Hells Angels (Jul '09)
|Tue
|Recon
|141
|murder in colfax (Feb '06)
|Feb 5
|Jeremy bess
|21
|111 Congress has many Communists
|Feb 5
|blackyb
|1
|According to Liberty writers news GOP recipient...
|Feb 4
|blackyb
|1
|Snitch list (Dec '14)
|Jan 29
|True fook
|11
|Review: Agape Psychological Consortium - Edward... (Apr '11)
|Jan 25
|thetruth
|2
|can couples play at cupids in greensboro (Aug '14)
|Jan 20
|Bobby
|8
Find what you want!
Search Greensboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC